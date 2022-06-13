Submit Photos/Videos
Here’s how local kids are staying cool this summer

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the extreme heat, everyone is looking to stay cool.

According to Augusta University, kids are more at risk when it comes to heat-related illnesses.

“I thought immediately, we’ve got to get to some water, and so that’s why we’re at the splash pad. We’re going to all of them this week,” said Amaris Meyers.

She plans to take the kids to splash pads all over the area this week. With weather this hot, she believes it’s a great way to keep them cool before going straight to the pool.

“We are getting ready to start swimming lessons to try and get them used to the water,” she said. “It’s hot, and what better way to cool off right?”

This cool water rushing from the Earth is what brings families out, like Andy Swimmer and his granddaughter.

“It is a hot day, and it’s going to get even hotter, and she loves the water,” he said.

He’s happy to have places like this to take her, and he says they’ll be back a few more times this week.

“The kids are clearly having a great time,” said Swimmer.

