Hephzibah resident charged with COVID aid fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A CSRA resident is among five people facing charges including bank and wire fraud for allegedly using false information to secure thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

The defendants are accused of of applying for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding by using false financial information, according to David H. Estes, U.S. attorney.

Those charged include:

Brandon Lamar Williams , 30, of Savannah, charged with two counts of wire fraud related to fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans. Williams also is charged in seven other counts with drug and firearm charges that carry penalties of up to life in prison.

Cameron Mills , 30, of Hephzibah, charged with bank fraud, false statement on a loan application, and wire fraud. The charges are related to applications that enabled him to secure a PPP loan.

Jennai Mance , 34, of Fort Stewart, charged and pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to a PPP application.

Matthew Patsches , 24, of Hudson, Fla., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to two April 2021 applications for PPP loans.

Willie Craft, 28, of Round Rock, Texas, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to a PPP application and Economic Injury Disaster Loan application.

As alleged in the charges, the fraudulent loan applications in these cases combined to cause lenders to pay more than $130,000 to defendants.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.