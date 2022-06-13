Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Harlem Globetrotters returning to James Brown Arena

Harlem Globetrotters returning to Augusta
Harlem Globetrotters returning to Augusta(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters return to the James Brown Arena on Dec. 14.

Tickets start at $27 and are on sale now at AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.

Part street ball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in an exhibition of talent and basketball.

The Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926. They popularized the jump shot, slam dunk and invented the half-court hook shot.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun brandished, but no shots fired in incident at the Augusta Mall
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Identities released in two fatal morning shootings
Dukes BBQ caught fire Saturday, though the restaurant took to Facebook saying no one was hurt.
Beloved BBQ restaurant in Aiken catches fire
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Atomic Road, identified
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident

Latest News

Morning Mix
Augusta native, Broadway star Russell Joel Brown stops by to talk about the 75th Tony Awards!
Morning Mix
Support Black Restaurant Week by stopping by the Brunch House in Augusta!
Morning Mix
Congrats to this SC grad who paid tribute to the Uvalde 19!
Morning Mix
[FULL] Morning Mix - Tony Awards recap, Black Restaurant Week and more!