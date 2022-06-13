Harlem Globetrotters returning to James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters return to the James Brown Arena on Dec. 14.

Tickets start at $27 and are on sale now at AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.

Part street ball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in an exhibition of talent and basketball.

The Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926. They popularized the jump shot, slam dunk and invented the half-court hook shot.

