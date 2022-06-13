Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia Democrat Abrams proposes big boost in teacher pay

Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams(Contributed)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCKER, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is proposing a big teacher pay raise in her run for governor.

Abrams says Gov. Brian Kemp’s much-touted $5,000 across-the-board increase is not enough to recruit and retain teachers.

Abrams said Sunday she wants to boost average teacher pay over four years to $75,000, and average starting pay to $50,000.

Abrams says the plan would cost more than $400 million a year.

Kemp’s campaign says Abrams is proposing a ruinous amount of new spending.

But Abrams says Georgia can expand Medicaid health insurance and boost teacher pay without raising taxes, using growth in state tax collections.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

