Duvall homers twice, Braves beat Bucs for 11th straight win

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall hits a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game...
Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall hits a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Harkim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(AP) - Adam Duvall homered twice off José Quintana, William Contreras and Matt Olson also connected, and the Atlanta Braves won their 11th straight game, 5-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The defending World Series champion Braves began the day having trimmed five games off the New York Mets’ division lead since the winning streak started June 1.

They were 5½ games back in the NL East. This stretch is the club’s best since it won 14 in a row from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013.

During the streak, Atlanta has outscored opponents 74-30 with 22 homers. The pitching staff has a 2.32 ERA over the same span.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

