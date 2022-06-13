Deputies: Jailed man strangled Georgia cellmate to death

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled.

Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were unsuccessful.

An autopsy determined Shelley was strangled to death.

Deputies charged his cellmate, 50-year-old Joseph Anthony Moore of Macon, with aggravated assault and murder.

Shelley had been in jail since May 16 on shoplifting and second-degree criminal damage to property charges.

A judge had set bail of $6,600 that Shelley did not post.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.