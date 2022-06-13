Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll start your Monday off dry and mild with morning lows in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will become HOT in the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s to 100° and heat index values in the low 100s. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for Monday but many locations will remain dry. Overnight temperatures will also stay sticky in the low to mid-70s.

By Tuesday afternoon the temperatures will jump again, with the afternoon high near 101°. The last time we had a temperature reach 100° was August 1st, 2020 and the last 101° day was October 4th, 2019.

It will remain HOT & HUMID through Thursday with isolated to scattered afternoon rain chances. For those that stay dry, the heat index could climb close to 110° so make sure you have a way to stay cool! Actual temperatures Wednesday afternoon are expected to reach 100° again with upper 90s for Thursday afternoon.

After a backdoor cold front moves through the region Friday night we’ll finally see some relief from the heat. Temperatures next weekend look to drop to the low to mid-90s with mostly sunny skies and less humidity.

If your going to be working outdoors over the next few days make sure you have a way to stay cool and know the signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.

If you’re heading out and about, never leave your kids or pets in the car, not even for 10 minutes. With actual temps expected to reach 100° the inside of your car will swelter to 120° in 10 minutes and over 140° within 1 hour. Stay cool and safe this week and keep it here for the latest forecast.

