Communities rally together to prepare for heat wave

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up with doctors, emergency services, and the Salvation Army about resources and how you can stay a step ahead of the heat.

They say the two most important things to do this week are to stay hydrated and avoid being outside, especially during the day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you need somewhere to go with AC, The Center of Hope’s doors will be open all week. The Salvation Army says they will not turn you away. No one should be stuck outside in the triple digits.

Their staff is working around the clock to provide water, food, keep the center clean, and make sure you have somewhere cool to stay.

And it’s only going to get hotter.

Jason DeHart, Augusta Fire Department, EMA said: “The reality is that this is going to be a message throughout this week.”

The Salvation Army says things are calm inside right now, but they’re ready for an influx if people need them.

Some of our most vulnerable populations to heat-related illnesses, the elderly, young children, and pregnant women will need the Center of Hope the most.

Janis Coffin, professor in department of family medicine, AU said: “Be very wary about what’s going on around us.”

Coffin says to look out for them and yourself.

DeHart said: “Be aware of what your body is telling you.”

Look out for dizziness, confusion, cramping, or cool, clammy skin. Try to wear light-colored and lightweight clothing. Stay indoors or in the shade.

Coffin said: “It is very hot. It is very humid. Make sure you’re checking with your local TV station about the weather.”

Download the WRDW Weather App on the Google or Apple app stores to stay up to date on the temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.