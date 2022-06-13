Arrest made in Aiken’s 2nd restroom-peeping case within weeks

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to record video of a girl in a restroom stall – the second suspect to be arrested on similar charges in recent weeks.

Christopher Carson Crow, 40, was arrested Sunday in connection with an incident the Aiken Department of Public Safety said happened Friday evening at the Odell Weeks Activity Center, 1700 Whiskey Road.

A woman told authorities that after she took her 5-year-old daughter to the restroom, she noticed a cellphone being pointed into the stall the girl was using. She left the restroom with her daughter but stayed nearby as she began to call law enforcement, according to authorities.

She stated that she saw a man leave the restroom and walk quickly to a car before leaving.

An officer viewed security footage and saw the moment the woman and her daughter went into the restroom, as well as when they left.

“I observed the offender walk out of the women`s restroom after them, and wait in the doorway of the men`s restroom, holding a cell phone in his hands the entire time,” the officer wrote in a report. “I never observed him go into the bathroom, meaning he was in there prior to complainant and victim.”

The officer reported seeing the man walk through the parking lot and get into a a car matching the description of the one the mom told of.

Crow was being held Monday in Aiken County jail on a charge of “sex/voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films, 1st offense” according to jail records.

The arrest happened less than a month after another man was arrested in a similar Aiken case.

Aron V. Salmeri, 41, of Aiken, was arrested in May on three counts of voyeurism and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor , according to jail records. He’s accused of recording videos of females in restroom stalls at Academy Sports, 321 Fabian Drive, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Salmeri had been accused of similar crimes in other states dating as far back as 2001.

