3 dead in series of weekend fatal crashes across the CSRA

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people are dead after a series of fatal crashes on both sides of the Savannah River.

The latest crash happened around 2:51 a.m. Monday morning in Orangeburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2016 Jeep Patriot stopped on the westbound side of Interstate 26, near mile marker 147. The car stopped in the right lane with the car lights off when a tractor trailer came traveling down the interstate and struck the rear of the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer did not have any injuries.

We are reaching out to the coroner’s office to find out the identity of the driver killed. SCHP is also investigating the accident.

Meanwhile, the Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider that happened on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was identified as 63-year-old Ronald M. Maxey of Waynesboro. He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

Deputies say the crash happened after 8 p.m. on Atomic Road, near Augusta Road in Beech Island. The motorcyclist was riding a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle and was traveling south on Augusta Road. The motorcycle attempted to exit north onto Atomic Road at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say, the motorcycle left the left side of the road, crossed both northbound lanes of Atomic Road, and crashed into a Kia Soul that was traveling south on Atomic Road.

Toxicology analyses are pending, officials say.

And these crashes come after a vehicle accident claimed the life of a pedestrian on Friday in Augusta.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Coroner Mark Bowen identified the pedestrian as Allen Todd Henley, 56, of Augusta. He was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m., and an autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

After the accident, both eastbound and westbound traffic on Meadowbrook Drive was detoured through streets in a neighborhood of south Augusta that sits between Windsor Spring and Deans Bridge roads.

Deputies are in the early stages of the investigation.

