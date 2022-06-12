SCHP: Motorcyclist dead after crash near Atomic Road

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they’re investigating a fatal collision near Atomic Road.

According to the agency, the crash was between a Kia Soul and motorcycle. They say it happened on Augusta Road, nearby Atomic Road.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m., and the driver of the motorcycle has passed away.

