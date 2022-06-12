Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

RCSO: Gun pulled at the Augusta Mall

(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - RCSO confirms they received several calls of shots fired at the Augusta Mall around 2 p.m. Sunday. Deputies have arrived and determined no one fired a gun, but someone may have brandished a gun while others ran to the parking lot.

A News 12 reporter is headed to the scene. This article will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dukes BBQ caught fire Saturday, though the restaurant took to Facebook saying no one was hurt.
Beloved BBQ restaurant in Aiken catches fire
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Identities released in two fatal morning shootings
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Atomic Road, identified
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident
Georgia Capitol
Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Atomic Road, identified
Dukes BBQ caught fire Saturday, though the restaurant took to Facebook saying no one was hurt.
Beloved BBQ restaurant in Aiken catches fire
Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr., 39, may have been the subject of a kidnapping, Orangeburg County...
SC man found safe after possible kidnapping, deputies say
HOT DAYS AHEAD
Mikel's 630 AM Forecast 6.11.22