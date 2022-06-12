RCSO: Gun pulled at the Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - RCSO confirms they received several calls of shots fired at the Augusta Mall around 2 p.m. Sunday. Deputies have arrived and determined no one fired a gun, but someone may have brandished a gun while others ran to the parking lot.

A News 12 reporter is headed to the scene. This article will be updated as details become available.

