RCSO: Gun pulled at the Augusta Mall
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - RCSO confirms they received several calls of shots fired at the Augusta Mall around 2 p.m. Sunday. Deputies have arrived and determined no one fired a gun, but someone may have brandished a gun while others ran to the parking lot.
A News 12 reporter is headed to the scene. This article will be updated as details become available.
