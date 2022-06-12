Fatal shooting on Broad Street in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1000 block of Broad Street, the call came in at 2:08am. Authorities say, the victim is an adult male who sustained at least one gun shot wound.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. This investigation is in its early stages. No further information is available at this time, we will continue to update you as more information comes out.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.