Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy conditions lingered overnight into this morning which kept our morning temperatures nice and mild in the upper 60s and low 70s. For your Sunday afternoon, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with warmer afternoon temps in the low to mid-90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible but most of the CSRA looks to stay dry. Our highest rain chances will be south and east of I-20 for areas closer to the sea breeze front. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

This upcoming week looks hot, hot, hot! Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100° Monday through Thursday. These temps will be the hottest we’ve seen so far this year combined with high levels of humidity. Heat index values will likely exceed 100° most afternoons this upcoming week. Isolated storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. Slightly higher storm chances are expected Wednesday and Thursday as a front nears the region. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.