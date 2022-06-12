Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert

COVINGTON, Ga. (Gray News) - A Georgia man killed 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett after an Amber Alert had been issued for her, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.

Jaquari was abducted by Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was last seen at 95 Chandler Field Drive in Covington, Georgia.

Authorities say Bennett also shot and killed Jaquari’s mother. Her grandmother was also shot and flown to the hospital in critical condition. Two other children were inside the home at the time of the shootings and abduction.

Anyone with more information can call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 706-717-9915.

