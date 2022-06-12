Submit Photos/Videos
Albies slam leads Braves to 10th in row, 10-4 over Pirates

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) hit a grand slam to center right center field which also...
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) hit a grand slam to center right center field which also scored Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Harkim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) - Dansby Swanson blooped a three-run single, Ozzie Albies added a grand slam in an eight-run seventh inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 for their 10th consecutive win.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley also homered for the defending World Series champions, on their longest winning streak since they won 14 in a row from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013.

The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets before play on June 2 and closed within 6 1/2 games by Saturday morning. Pittsburgh has lost a season-worst five straight.

