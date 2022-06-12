Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

$4.75M: Schwartzel wins richest golf event amid Saudi outcry

Charles Schwartzel of South Africa kisses the trophy as he poses for the media after he won the...
Charles Schwartzel of South Africa kisses the trophy as he poses for the media after he won the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Alastair Grant | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel has banked $4.75 million by winning the richest tournament in golf history, while the event’s Saudi backers faced renewed backlash after a 9/11 victims’ group called for American players to withdraw from the rebel series.

Schwartzel held on for a one-shot victory at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London to secure the $4 million prize for the individual victory — along with another $750,000 from his share of the $3 million purse earned by his four-man Stinger team for topping the team rankings.

Twenty players have now defected from the PGA Tour, with Patrick Reed the latest former Masters champion confirmed on Saturday as signing up to LIV Golf

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident
Train derailment
Train derails near Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta
Crews responded to the scene of two home fires in Belvedere.
Belvedere blaze spreads from home to cars, other structures
Dukes BBQ caught fire Saturday, though the restaurant took to Facebook saying no one was hurt.
Beloved BBQ restaurant in Aiken catches fire
Elizabeth Clark was asked to leave a church summer camp due to her 'life choice'.
Transgender girl asked to stop volunteering at church summer camp because of ‘life choice’

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) hit a grand slam to center right center field which also...
Albies slam leads Braves to 10th in row, 10-4 over Pirates
James Nipper
Laney’s James Nipper signs with Livingstone College
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers in the first inning of the team's...
Strider fans 8, Braves top Pirates 4-2 for 9th straight win
Golf generic
PGA Tour’s chief says Saudi-paid players are no longer eligible