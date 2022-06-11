Submit Photos/Videos
Strider fans 8, Braves top Pirates 4-2 for 9th straight win

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers in the first inning of the team's...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) - Spencer Strider outpitched Roansy Contreras in a matchup of hard-throwing rookies, Dansby Swanson had three hits, including a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for their ninth straight win.

The winning streak is the National League’s longest this season. Houston and the New York Yankees have had 11-game streaks.

Strider allowed only four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Strider, making his first home start and only his third overall, pitched into the sixth inning for the first time.

Contreras allowed four runs, three earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

