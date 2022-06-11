Submit Photos/Videos
Laney’s James Nipper signs with Livingstone College

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With some ink still left in the pen, Laney’s James Nipper signed his letter of intent to play at the next level with Livingstone College in North Carolina.

The point guard averaged 19 points per game last year for the Wildcats.

Nipper said he chose Livingstone based on how similar the program was to Laney, “The process was very difficult, all the coaches talking to me, trying to figure out where I will really fit in at, where will I be able to play at.”

