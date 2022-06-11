Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Five killed in California Marine aircraft crash identified

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about those on board, the military said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified five people who died when their Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed during training in the California desert.

The pilots were identified Friday as captains Nicholas Losapio of New Hampshire and John Sax of California.

Also killed were three tiltrotor crew chiefs: Cpl. Nathan Carlson of Illinois; Cpl. Seth Rasmuson of Wyoming and Lance Cpl. Evan Strickland of New Mexico.

The MV-22 Osprey went down Wednesday afternoon during training in a remote area in Imperial County. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident
Train derailment
Train derails near Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta
Crews responded to the scene of two home fires in Belvedere.
Belvedere blaze spreads from home to cars, other structures
Elizabeth Clark was asked to leave a church summer camp due to her 'life choice'.
Transgender girl asked to stop volunteering at church summer camp because of ‘life choice’
Georgia Capitol
Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors defeated the Boston...
Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2
At approximately 3:15pm Friday afternoon, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir...
One person killed, three firefighters injured when fireworks explode in N.C.
Laney's James Nipper signs NLI
Laney's James Nipper signs NLI
Chief Charles Austin
City of Orangeburg names police chief after months of searching