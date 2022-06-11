Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Isolated showers/storms possible this weekend. Hottest temps of the year early next week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning stayed mild in the upper 60s and lower 70s thanks to cloud cover overnight. High temperatures this afternoon will be mainly average in the upper 80s to low 90s. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans, but there is the possibility of a few hit and miss storms in the afternoon/evening as a front moves north through the CSRA. Storm chances will be highest in the southern CSRA. Winds will be generally out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will be warmer in the upper 60s. Sunny skies Sunday with hot highs in the mid-90s. Isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon, but most of the CSRA looks dry. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Next week looks hot, hot, hot! Highs will reach the upper 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This will likely be the hottest temperatures so far this year with more humidity. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 most afternoons next week. Isolated storms are possible Monday. Slightly higher storm chances are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as a front nears the region. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Feel like temperatures will be over 100 heading into early next week.
