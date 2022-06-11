Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight an outflow boundary will be moving through the area with could lead to a few isolated showers, but many areas look to stay dry. The partly cloudy conditions will linger into tomorrow morning which means we’ll stay mild into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with warmer afternoon temps in the low to mid-90s. Isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon, but most of the CSRA looks dry. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Next week looks hot, hot, hot! Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100° Monday through Thursday. These temps will be the hottest we’ve seen so far this year with more humidity. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 most afternoons next week. Isolated storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. Slightly higher storm chances are expected Wednesday and Thursday as a front nears the region. Keep it here for the latest updates.

