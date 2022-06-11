Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Isolated showers/storms possible this weekend. Hottest temps of the year early next week.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight an outflow boundary will be moving through the area with could lead to a few isolated showers, but many areas look to stay dry. The partly cloudy conditions will linger into tomorrow morning which means we’ll stay mild into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with warmer afternoon temps in the low to mid-90s. Isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon, but most of the CSRA looks dry. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Next week looks hot, hot, hot! Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100° Monday through Thursday. These temps will be the hottest we’ve seen so far this year with more humidity. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 most afternoons next week. Isolated storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. Slightly higher storm chances are expected Wednesday and Thursday as a front nears the region. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident
Train derailment
Train derails near Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta
Crews responded to the scene of two home fires in Belvedere.
Belvedere blaze spreads from home to cars, other structures
Elizabeth Clark was asked to leave a church summer camp due to her 'life choice'.
Transgender girl asked to stop volunteering at church summer camp because of ‘life choice’
Georgia Capitol
Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus

Latest News

HOT TEMPS
Anthony's 6pm Forecast: 6/11
HOT DAYS AHEAD
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Few Storms This Weekend - HOT Next Week
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Seasonal and Dry Afternoon
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong