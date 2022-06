AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Dispatch confirms crews have been sent to 4248 Whiskey Road to battle a structure fire.

Dispatch says they got the call to the address, home of Duke’s Bar-B-Que, at 4:35 p.m. Saturday.

So far, no injuries have been reported to dispatch.

