Young athletes attend GreenJackets’ Play Ball Weekend event

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At SRP Park, the GreenJackets kicked off ‘Play Ball Weekend’ with day-camp encouraging kids to get outside and play.

We were there as kids learned the skills they need to be the next baseball or softball star.

For kids like Cooper Story, it’s awesome to play on the field at SRP Park.

“It seems like everyone’s having a really good time, it’s a little warm, but hey we’re here, and we’re having fun,” he said.

GreenJackets General Manager Brandon Greene is happy to give these kids the opportunity.

Major and minor league baseball teams across the country are participating in ‘Play Ball Weekend’, and since the GreenJackets aren’t home this weekend, they wanted to get kids on the field.

“They run 90 feet over here on the side, they go out in the outfield and get five swings and see how far they can hit it, and go out in the bullpen and try to hit a strike zone target,” he said.

About 100 kids got to do this, all for free.

“It’s fun. This is what we do. Community events are what the GreenJackets are all about, and to have kids get to come out on SRP Park and play around for a couple of hours is probably pretty fun for them as well,” said Greene.

Greene says they’ve been doing Play Ball Weekend events since 2018. Because of the pandemic, this was the first one in a couple years.

If you ask the kids, they’ll tell you it is.

Story said: “It was kind of hard, but I had a lot of fun at the field,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

