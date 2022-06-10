Train derails near Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A train derailed at the CSX yard near Columbia Nitrogen in Augusta.

At the scene, a train is a jumbled mess with at least three cars off the tracks and two on their side between the Bobby Jones Expressway bridge and Columbia Nitrogen Drive.

This was the scene on June 10, 2022, after a train derailed between Bobby Jones Expressway and Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta. (Contributed)

A nearby company, Nutrien, said the incident did not involve the company.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is sending a unit to check out the situation.

We’ve left messages with CSX to get details from the rail company.

We’re trying to get word from authorities on when it happened and whether there are any hazards to the public.

