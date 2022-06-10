Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Train derails near Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A train derailed at the CSX yard near Columbia Nitrogen in Augusta.

At the scene, a train is a jumbled mess with at least three cars off the tracks and two on their side between the Bobby Jones Expressway bridge and Columbia Nitrogen Drive.

This was the scene on June 10, 2022, after a train derailed between Bobby Jones Expressway and...
This was the scene on June 10, 2022, after a train derailed between Bobby Jones Expressway and Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta.(Contributed)

A nearby company, Nutrien, said the incident did not involve the company.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is sending a unit to check out the situation.

We’ve left messages with CSX to get details from the rail company.

We’re trying to get word from authorities on when it happened and whether there are any hazards to the public.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Capitol
Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
This was the scene after a child was shot in the leg on June 8, 2022 on East Boundary in Augusta.
Child injured in Augusta shooting: What we know
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Search warrant draws attention in North Augusta neighborhood
Antonio Small
Gunshots in Aiken County lead to arrest of woman’s ex

Latest News

A truck and a bus collided on Windsor Spring Rd, near Regis Ct.
Traffic flowing after bus crash on Windsor Spring Rd
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 10
Fort Gordon’s Garrison Commander Colonel Shaw Pick
Fort Gordon families hope for answers at housing town hall meeting
Crews battle house fire in Richmond County; no injuries reported
Crews battle house fire in Richmond County; no injuries reported