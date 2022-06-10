Submit Photos/Videos
Traffic accident kills pedestrian on Meadowbrook Drive

By Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle accident claimed the life of a pedestrian Friday afternoon in Augusta.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Meadowbrook Drive was detoured through streets in a neighborhood of south Augusta that sits between Windsor Spring and Deans Bridge roads.

Deputies are in the early stages of the investigation.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.

