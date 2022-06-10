Savannah River Nuclear Solutions holds job fair for IT positions

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is holding a job fair to fill various positions in their IT department.

It’s happening at the North Augusta Municipal Building on Palmetto Terrace.

We spoke with a hiring manager who says the river region is a prime spot to look for candidates in the world of cyber.

“Nationally, we’re probably in the ideal spot for it, right? We have a lot of universities and a lot of tech schools. We thought maybe we don’t need to go national for our recruiting. Let’s open it up to the CSRA,” said Bryan Ortner, manager of talent acquisition, SRNS.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.