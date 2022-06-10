Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions holds job fair for IT positions

By Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is holding a job fair to fill various positions in their IT department.

It’s happening at the North Augusta Municipal Building on Palmetto Terrace.

We spoke with a hiring manager who says the river region is a prime spot to look for candidates in the world of cyber.

MORE | How millions from SRS deal will be spent locally

“Nationally, we’re probably in the ideal spot for it, right? We have a lot of universities and a lot of tech schools. We thought maybe we don’t need to go national for our recruiting. Let’s open it up to the CSRA,” said Bryan Ortner, manager of talent acquisition, SRNS.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Capitol
Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus
Train derailment
Train derails near Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Crews responded to the scene of two home fires in Belvedere.
Belvedere blaze spreads from home to cars, other structures
This was the scene after a child was shot in the leg on June 8, 2022 on East Boundary in Augusta.
Child injured in Augusta shooting: What we know

Latest News

I-TEAM: Fort Gordon housing conditions continue to get worse, families say
I-TEAM: Fort Gordon housing conditions continue to get worse, families say
Richmond County deputy shows inspiring kindness for shooting victim
Richmond County deputy shows inspiring kindness for shooting victim
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.
Bomb squad’s training could cause noises in Blythe area
SRNS holds job fair for IT positions
SRNS holds job fair for IT positions