Inspiring Richmond County deputy shows kindness to child shooting victim

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to learn more about a shooting that injured a child this week at the Augusta Commons Apartments.

It happened Wednesday on East Boundary Street.

Richmond County deputies say four kids, all under 15 years old, were inside a home where one of them was playing with their mother’s gun. They say someone went to grab it, and the boy didn’t let go, pulling the trigger and shooting another kid in the leg.

For the victim, it was probably one of the scariest moments of his life, but one deputy on the scene made sure he had someone there to help him through it.

We spoke with the deputy about his inspiring kindness.

Witnesses at the scene say it was a very emotional moment to see this young boy injured in this accident, but it was also an inspiring moment to see these deputies respond and take care of the young man while having the community come together.

It’s Deputy Nicholas McGruder’s 3rd year with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He’s always called Augusta home.

“I initially started with the fire department, then the military, and then I came back. It’s always been a love for my community and a love for Richmond County,” he said.

He says he’s always looked to help inspire this community, but instead, the community inspired him when he responded to the shooting on East Boundary Street.

“After arriving there, we noticed a child needing aid. There were a lot of bystanders trying to render aid to him,” said McGruder.

He quickly put tourniquets on the boy’s leg and reassured him.

“There was a bystander behind him who was with him when we got there when we first made contact, and she was praying over the child and praying in his ear to keep him distracted while we were tending to him,” he said.

It was something that he’s never seen before.

“To see a community come together and render aid, to give love, to give care and attention in such a positive manner, makes our jobs so much easier,” he said.

McGruder hopes these positive encounters during difficult times will help build better relationships with the community.

“We want to make as many positive interactions with the public and the youth as much as possible,” he said.

He gave one piece of advice to everyone.

“Never play with any sort of weapons. Guns and weapons are not toys at all. They should always be treated as if they’re loaded. Stay away from it. Tell an adult. Never approach it, never touch it,” he said.

McGruder says that he wants to keep pushing for change in his community. It’s why he’s here doing this job.

