Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Mauldin man arrested after dozens of burglaries across 3 states

Christopher Taylor
Christopher Taylor(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a burglary suspect linked to crimes across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Christopher Taylor of Mauldin is charged with 5 counts of burglary in Greenwood County and the agency said they’re working with law enforcement in other jurisdictions to bring charges in more than 60 other break-ins.

Deputies said they identified Taylor as a suspect after a burglary in May. Later, in a failed burglary attempt in Calhoun County, deputies said Taylor fled on foot and filed a false report saying his car was stolen.

Anderson County deputies also filed 5 charges against Taylor for burglary.

Burglaries have been identified in each of the following law enforcement jurisdictions:

South Carolina : Greenwood County, Newberry County, Laurens County, Laurens City, McCormick County, McCormick City, Edgefield City, Johnston City, Anderson County, Clemson City, Central City, Oconee County, Greenville County, Greenville City, Pickens County, Greer City, Spartanburg County, Calhoun County, St. Matthews City.

Georgia: Lavonia City, Stephens County, Lincoln County, Habersham County, Franklin County, Columbia County

North Carolina: Polk County, Rutherford County, Henderson County

Greenwood County deputies are asking other law enforcement agencies to reach out for more information if they have a rash of ongoing convenience store burglaries that are unsolved.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assembly of Prayer church, Augusta
What former members say about FBI-raided church
From left: Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk
Woman pleads guilty in Clarks Hill double drowning case
Most of us charge our phones in the car while we drive. The bad news is it doesn't really work....
What the Tech: Why USB plug-ins should not be used to charge your phone
Garnett Johnson and Hardie Davis
Garnett Johnson wins runoff election as Augusta mayor
House fire n Summerchase Place in Augusta.
Rescuers suffer heat exhaustion battling Augusta house fire

Latest News

Assembly of Prayer church, Augusta
What former members say about FBI-raided church
Parents demand Kemp return funds from school shooting gun manufacturer
Spartanburg community gathers to pay their respects to Deputy Aldridge who was killed in the...
Community pays respects to Spartanburg County deputy killed in line of duty
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info