Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police officer shot, killed while responding to call

Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and killed. (Source: WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A police officer in Alabama has been shot and killed in the line of duty.

WBRC reports Officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, was killed while responding to a domestic situation Thursday afternoon.

Tuscaloosa Police Department Chief Sebo Sanders called the news of Croom’s death devastating. He said Croom interned at the department while he was in college and showed an interest in getting into law enforcement.

“It’s sad; I’m very sad. And it’s heartbreaking when you have a young man who all his life wanted to be in law enforcement. He was more like a nephew to me,” Sanders said.

The police department offered condolences to Croom’s friends, family and fellow Meridian police officers.

Officer Croom’s family asked on social media that in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to...
Officer Croom’s family asked on social media that in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to the Croom Foundation.(Family of Kennis Croom)

Croom had been with the Meridian Police Department since October 2021.

On Friday, authorities were able to arrest Dante Bender in connection to the officer’s shooting. Bender was taken into custody about 80 miles outside of Meridian.

Dante Bender was arrested in the killing of Meridian police officer Kennis Croom.
Dante Bender was arrested in the killing of Meridian police officer Kennis Croom. (U.S. Marshals Service)

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Capitol
Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus
Train derailment
Train derails near Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Crews responded to the scene of two home fires in Belvedere.
Belvedere blaze spreads from home to cars, other structures
This was the scene after a child was shot in the leg on June 8, 2022 on East Boundary in Augusta.
Child injured in Augusta shooting: What we know

Latest News

Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Bond set at $100,000 for Michigan cop who killed Patrick Lyoya
Vernie Dickens, 33, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.
Barbershop owner says angry customer shot him over haircut
I-TEAM: Housing problems continue at Balfour Beatty
I-TEAM: Housing problems continue at Balfour Beatty
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden vows to battle inflation as prices keep climbing