Guilty verdicts returned in 2 Burke County child sex crime cases

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Guilty verdicts were returned in two Burke County trials this week involving sexual crimes against children, District Attorney Jared Williams announced.

One case involved Christopher Shane Lee, described by Williams as a “serial child molester who victimized multiple children over the course of years.”

After five days of trial, it took little over an hour for jurors to convict the defendant of three counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation, according to Williams.

Lee was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus an additional 19 years in prison.

Williams thanked the jury for a week of service that included enduring “heart-wrenching testimony and evidence.”

An a separate case tried before Judge Ashley Wright on Thursday, former Associate Magistrate Judge Alois Hrabowsky was found guilty of sexual exploitation of children, criminal solicitation and furnishing tobacco products to minors.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, according to Williams.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.