Fort Gordon families hope for answers at housing town hall meeting

Fort Gordon’s Garrison Commander Colonel Shaw Pick
By Craig Allison
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon leaders talked to families for the first time since a hearing on housing conditions on Capitol Hill.

We heard from a military spouse about the frustrations and silence.

“They really just bank on the fact that it’s super convenient for military families to live on base,” said Tiffany, Fort Meade military spouse.

Tiffany lives on Ft. Meade in Maryland with her husband and kids. They were in the process of moving on post to Ft. Gordon but decided to move off post when she says the Army lost their moving papers and had trouble getting through to anyone.

“To have to make so many follow-up phone calls and emails, just to get someone on the phone after I dropped it off, that was frustrating,” she said.

The Garrison Commander gave an update on construction for a new neighborhood called Pine Tree Terrace starting in July and filled everyone in on backlogged work orders.

They addressed questions in the live comment section, but most were met with asking people to call the garrison office directly or follow best practice guidelines.

Fort Gordon’s Garrison Commander Colonel Shaw Pick said: “It’s Georgia, it’s hot, it’s humid; we’re not surprised by that, right? That’s like being surprised by your birthday. Come on. Our HVACs are old. We know that.”

They say they’ve responded to 400 out over 1000 backlog work orders, but despite a promise for faster response times later in June, people are curious about what will happen.

“What I will promise you is this: I will not promise you a particular outcome because every case is different,” he said.

Ft. Gordon is asking that families with work orders for maintenance take their requests directly to the garrison office or to the commander directly.

