Deputies: Missing SC man may have been kidnapped

BOWMAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Bowman man missing since early Friday.

Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr., 39, is considered to be in danger, deputies say.

“This man was reported missing just after midnight in what may be a possible kidnapping incident,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has seen him, please let us know where so we can get him home safely to his family.”

Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators received a call around 12:44 a.m. Friday Keitt as missing from a Cavendish Road residence in Bowman.

He stands about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and was possibly wearing checkerboard-style shorts at the time he disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

