Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Scattered storms Saturday afternoon - evening. Isolated Storms Sunday. Hottest temps of the year early next week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry for the rest of our Friday afternoon and into tonight. Skies will turn partly cloudy late tonight into early Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 60s by sunrise Saturday. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Morning lows will be in the mid-60s and afternoon highs will be close to 90 Saturday. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans, but there is the possibility of a few hit and miss storms in the afternoon/evening as a front moves north through the CSRA. Storm chances will be highest in the southern CSRA. Winds will be generally out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will be warmer in the upper 60s. Sunny skies Sunday with hot highs in the mid-90s. Isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon, but most of the CSRA looks dry. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Next week looks hot, hot, hot! Highs will reach the upper 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This will likely be the hottest temperatures so far this year with more humidity. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 most afternoons next week. Isolated storms are possible Monday. Slightly higher storm chances are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as a front nears the region.

Feel like temperatures will be over 100 heading into early next week.
Feel like temperatures will be over 100 heading into early next week.(WRDW)

