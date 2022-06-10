Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Crews respond to two house fires in North Augusta

Crews are on the scene of two home fires in North Augusta.
Crews are on the scene of two home fires in North Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at two homes in North Augusta.

According to our News 12 crew on the scene, two homes are currently on fire at this time near the 3300 block of Chariot Ct.

We are reaching out to find out information on any potential injuries.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and the Belvedere Fire Department is responding.

Clouds of black smoke could be seen from nearby SRP Park.

A shot of SRP Park where clouds of black smoke from some nearby house fires could be seen.
A shot of SRP Park where clouds of black smoke from some nearby house fires could be seen.(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Capitol
Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
This was the scene after a child was shot in the leg on June 8, 2022 on East Boundary in Augusta.
Child injured in Augusta shooting: What we know
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Search warrant draws attention in North Augusta neighborhood
Antonio Small
Gunshots in Aiken County lead to arrest of woman’s ex

Latest News

Crews responded to two house fires in North Augusta Friday morning.
Crews respond to two house fire in North Augusta
Train derailment
Train derails near Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta
A truck and a bus collided on Windsor Spring Rd, near Regis Ct.
Traffic flowing after bus crash on Windsor Spring Rd
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 10