Crews respond to two house fires in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at two homes in North Augusta.

According to our News 12 crew on the scene, two homes are currently on fire at this time near the 3300 block of Chariot Ct.

We are reaching out to find out information on any potential injuries.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and the Belvedere Fire Department is responding.

Clouds of black smoke could be seen from nearby SRP Park.

A shot of SRP Park where clouds of black smoke from some nearby house fires could be seen. (WRDW)

