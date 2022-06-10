Submit Photos/Videos
Crash involving bus causes traffic delays on Windsor Spring Rd

By Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash between a truck and a bus caused traffic delays on Windsor Spring Rd Friday morning.

Richmond County dispatch says the crash happened near the intersection of Windsor Spring Rd and Regis Ct.

The call came in at 7:05 Friday morning, and injuries were reported in the crash.

Crews cleaned up the scene and traffic is now flowing smoothly.

