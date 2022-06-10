Construction underway Atlanta airport to speed up travel time

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A massive effort to help officials speed up your airport travels is underway at one of the busiest airports in the United States.

Construction crews are building an 833-foot extension for the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport plane-train tunnel.

The project, according to officials, will increase the capacity and help to expedite travel for the train system’s 250,000 daily passengers.

Officials say there will be a 20-percent decrease in train travel time which would help passengers reach their terminal destinations faster than ever.

CBS46 News cameras captured the work being done by construction crews 60 feet below the surface.

The project is expected to be complete in about two years, officials say.

