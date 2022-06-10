Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Construction underway Atlanta airport to speed up travel time

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A massive effort to help officials speed up your airport travels is underway at one of the busiest airports in the United States.

Construction crews are building an 833-foot extension for the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport plane-train tunnel.

The project, according to officials, will increase the capacity and help to expedite travel for the train system’s 250,000 daily passengers.

Officials say there will be a 20-percent decrease in train travel time which would help passengers reach their terminal destinations faster than ever.

CBS46 News cameras captured the work being done by construction crews 60 feet below the surface.

The project is expected to be complete in about two years, officials say.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Capitol
Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
This was the scene after a child was shot in the leg on June 8, 2022 on East Boundary in Augusta.
Child injured in Augusta shooting: What we know
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Search warrant draws attention in North Augusta neighborhood
Antonio Small
Gunshots in Aiken County lead to arrest of woman’s ex

Latest News

Fort Gordon’s Garrison Commander Colonel Shaw Pick
Fort Gordon families keep hoping for answers on housing problems
Fires
Two houses catch fire in North Augusta area
Atlanta airport tunnel expansion work begins
Atlanta airport tunnel expansion work begins
RAYSHARD BROOKS
Source: Officer who killed Rayshard Brooks to sue city of Atlanta