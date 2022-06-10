Submit Photos/Videos
Bomb squad’s training could cause noises in Blythe area

Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, Augusta, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County bomb squad will be hosting an explosive-related training class June 13-17.

MORE | Train derails near Columbia Nitrogen Drive in Augusta

Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, explosions may be heard and felt in the area of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office training center in Blythe.

The agency hopes to place electronic message boards around the area to help notify the public.

