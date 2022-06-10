Bomb squad’s training could cause noises in Blythe area

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County bomb squad will be hosting an explosive-related training class June 13-17.

Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, explosions may be heard and felt in the area of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office training center in Blythe.

The agency hopes to place electronic message boards around the area to help notify the public.

