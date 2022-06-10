Submit Photos/Videos
AU athletic director celebrates 34 years with retirement send-off

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can’t talk about AU athletics without mentioning the name Clint Bryant.

He’s been a staple at the university, serving as the athletic director for 34 years.

While his resume speaks to his success, who he is to the community means even more.

Just in 2022 alone, the Augusta volleyball team reached the Elite 8 for the first time in school history, and the men’s basketball danced their way to the national championship game.

Pair that with AU men’s golf winning back-to-back D1 championships in 2010 and 2011.

“In 50 years, I’ve never left the college campus. If you would have told me that 50 years ago, I would have said you were nuts,” said Bryant. “What I am most proud of is in 34 years, we’ve graduated over 1,100 students.”

Bryant officially leaves the post on June 30.

