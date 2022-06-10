Ambulance contract discussion fails to materialize

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday morning, Augusta Commission members met to talk about an ambulance contract with Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service.

Commissioners wanted to have a private meeting with Gold Cross, but company officials say a closed-door meeting puts them at a disadvantage.

They canceled the meeting with commissioners on Thursday night, saying they wanted the discussions to be in a public forum.

Commissioners did not take any action in Friday morning’s meeting and will instead try to set up another appointment with Gold Cross.

Commissioners are trying to decide on giving Gold Cross more money, but say they want better response times and more ambulances.

