What the Tech: Electric bikes to combat rising gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With gas prices soaring and no end in sight, many people are looking for alternatives to get to work or school without needing to visit the gas pump as frequently.

Lots of folks are looking at electric cars, bikes, and scooters. But how do they work? And are they a good solution? We took an e-bike for a spin to find out if they’re all they’re cracked up to be.

At any bike shop, you’ll find electronic bicycles lined up on the showroom floor.

David Hardin, owner of Biker’s Choice tells me, they’re red hot with bikers and non-bikers alike.

“Thirty-five percent of our business go up because of e-bikes,” he said.

Some are pricey. $5-$7,000 but will they save money in the long run? The Bird e-Bike that’s about $2,500. Like other e-bikes, you choose how hard you want to peddle, or if you want to peddle at all.

There’s a throttle on the handlebars for no pedaling or an assist function when you want to peddle just a bit when the going gets tough. Going uphill, for example, we set the assist at five, so the Bird Bike pulls you along as you peddle.

Rocki Wunder was a little intimidated starting out on the bird bike. After a few minutes, she got the hang of it.

“I thought it’d be a little more difficult, and it’s just like riding a bike. Except you don’t have to peddle much,” she said.

A 500-watt battery is removable if you need to charge it without taking the bike inside. The top speed with no peddling is about 20 miles an hour. We found it makes going up hills easy. No sweat.

So who’s it for?

“People who live in the city and who don’t have far to go to work. College kids who want to park their vehicle and ride it to class,” said Wunder. “And me, who likes riding a bike but doesn’t want to work too hard.”

You will save money on gas. Before buying an e-bike, make sure you have a safe place to ride. Bird e-Bikes run for about 50-60 miles before the battery needs a fresh charge.

