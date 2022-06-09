SC has had 5th-highest number of mass shootings so far this year, report finds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A breakdown of reported mass shootings by a national group tracking them lists the Palmetto State as having the fifth-highest total in 2022 as of group that tracks mass shootings nationwide as of Tuesday.

The Gun Violence Archive says there have been a total of 252 mass shootings reported in the U.S. since Jan. 1.

The organization defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are wounded, regardless of whether those wounds are fatal. To qualify as a mass shooting, the incident must include at least four victims not including the shooter, its website states.

A table on GVA’s website lists Texas as having had the most mass shootings this year at 24. California follows with 22, then Illinois with 18 and Louisiana with 15. The Palmetto State rounds out the top 5 with 13 incidents.

The group’s website lists a total of seven killed and 70 injured in those 13 shootings in South Carolina. The group’s website lists two deaths in a March 6 shooting in Chester; a total of two deaths — one death each — in North Charleston on Feb. 26 and May 1. The remaining fatal shootings were reported in Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Summerton with one death each.

The most recent listed for state was Sunday’s drive-by shooting in Georgetown County that injured four people.

The single incident with the highest number of shooting victims in the state so far is the May 30 mass shooting in downtown Charleston that injured 10.

There were no deaths in either of those incidents, authorities said.

The GVA says the FBI does not have a definition of a mass shooting, but rather uses a definition of a mass murder as an incident in which four or more are killed. That figure would include gun violence, bombings or any other incident in which four or more people are killed.

The Gun Violence Archive was established in Fall of 2013 as an independent research and data collection organization to provide comprehensive data for the national conversation regarding gun violence, its website states.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.