Saluda County getting millions to repair replace schools

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2,412-student Saluda County School District is getting $38 million in state funding to renovate and replace its old school buildings.

They’ll be replaced by “safe, modern facilities to accommodate current and future county enrollment trends,” according to a news release from state Superintendent Molly Spearman.

The funding is part of the $100 million appropriated to the South Carolina Department of Education for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

In April of 2022, the department commissioned independent studies of schools in the state’s poorest counties to help determine capital funding.

An independent review found problems with the age and condition of Saluda County’s five schools, which are on average 53 years old.

The district has five schools in or near Saluda and the Hollywood community. Saluda Middle School and and Saluda High School, although separate, share a campus and are attached.

The assessment team recommended a new, modern elementary school on the existing Saluda Elementary School campus that would consolidate Saluda Elementary School and Saluda Primary School. Also recommended were additions and renovations to Hollywood Elementary, Saluda Middle School and Saluda High School.

“We are extremely grateful for the investment made by the state of South Carolina to improve the educational environment for our students, teachers, and community,” said Dr. Harvey Livingston, superintendent of the district.

The investment “will help us provide the resources that our students and teachers have needed for decades,” said Dr. Kathy Coleman Saluda County school board chair.

