Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Protesters continue to fight Atlanta-area police training facility

By Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) – Protesters against the planned construction of an Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County are getting help from out of state.

Protesters gathered on Tuesday along Old Constitution Road near where the training facility is slated to be built. The protesters formed a caravan of cars and trucks, lining the road – as police watched on.

It’s the same location where about two weeks ago security cameras captured dramatic video of what police said are protestors throwing what appear to be Molotov cocktails and rocks at their officers.

MORE | How local deputies train to stay ready for school shooters

“It’s a shame if and when there’s violence involved. And I think that those incidents are pretty minor,” said Joe Peery, local protester.

Joe Peery lives nearby the site. He doesn’t want the facility built. He worries about deforestation. He feels his local government isn’t listening to him and his neighbors, so he welcomes the outside help.

“People coming from other states and other countries and dealt with pipeline issues, Red Wood Forest, you know trying to save these natural spaces. And they’re coming and showing people how to do it and they’re being welcomed,” said Peery.

The training facility - which protestor call Cop City - will include classrooms, a shooting range, an emergency vehicle driving course, and more. Kwame Olufemi is about the organization Community Movement Builders. He see the planned center as an escalation into the militarization of police.

MORE | Emergency drill looks and feels real for AU med students

“It’s extremely important to us to organize against Cop City because for us it’s important recognize that the police are a militarized apparatus in our communities,” said Olufemi. “They’re not welcome into our communities and they often times bring more harm into our neighborhood, actually not often times, they always bring more harm into our neighborhood than any kind of safety for us.”

Atlanta police said they have no plans to halt construction.

The training facility is scheduled to open in late 2023.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Latest shooting in Aiken County outbreak leaves 1 injured
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Search warrant draws attention in North Augusta neighborhood
This was the scene after a child was shot in the leg on June 8, 2022 on East Boundary in Augusta.
Child injured in shooting at East Augusta Commons
At least one person shot at BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road
Details emerge on shooting at Augusta gas station
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner IDs 11-year-old killed in Orangeburg County crash

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus
COVID
Is rise in COVID a cause for concern in Georgia, South Carolina?
South Carolina gas tax increase will fund bridge and road improvements.
Officials say S.C. drivers will appreciate fixes funded by gas tax
Georgia election voting stickers
Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump’s picks lose