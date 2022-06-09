More overnight closures planned at Ga.-S.C. state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be two overnight lane closures next week as part of the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge project.

The first closure, starting at 9 p.m. Monday, will be a left lane closure on eastbound I-20 from the Georgia-South Carolina state line to mile marker 1.5 in South Carolina. The closure will let crews install a temporary concrete barrier wall. The lane is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The second closure is planned starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be a right lane closure on westbound I-20 to give crews access to install concrete girders on the Augusta Canal bridge. The lane is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

During this time, both the left and right lanes as well as the shoulders of eastbound and westbound I-20 may be impacted. Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

The project, which started construction in late 2019 and is scheduled to complete in 2023, is the first bi-state agreement between Georgia and South Carolina for a design-build project. The project will:

Widen 1.8 miles of I-20.

Replace four bridges over the Augusta Canal and Savannah River.

Make intersection improvements at the I-20 and West Martintown Road interchange in South Carolina.

For additional project information, visit: https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

