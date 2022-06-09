Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

More overnight closures planned at Ga.-S.C. state line

By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be two overnight lane closures next week as part of the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge project.

The first closure, starting at 9 p.m. Monday, will be a left lane closure on eastbound I-20 from the Georgia-South Carolina state line to mile marker 1.5 in South Carolina. The closure will let crews install a temporary concrete barrier wall. The lane is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

MORE | Ga., S.C. gas stays under $5 a gallon even as national average soars

The second closure is planned starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be a right lane closure on westbound I-20 to give crews access to install concrete girders on the Augusta Canal bridge. The lane is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

During this time, both the left and right lanes as well as the shoulders of eastbound and westbound I-20 may be impacted. Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

The project, which started construction in late 2019 and is scheduled to complete in 2023, is the first bi-state agreement between Georgia and South Carolina for a design-build project. The project will:

  • Widen 1.8 miles of I-20.
  • Replace four bridges over the Augusta Canal and Savannah River.
  • Make intersection improvements at the I-20 and West Martintown Road interchange in South Carolina.

For additional project information, visit: https://i-20savannahriverbridgereplacements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

MORE | ‘Slowpoke’ law leading to citations for some South Carolina drivers

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
This was the scene after a child was shot in the leg on June 8, 2022 on East Boundary in Augusta.
Child injured in Augusta shooting: What we know
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Search warrant draws attention in North Augusta neighborhood
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Latest shooting in Aiken County outbreak leaves 1 injured
Georgia Capitol
Georgia expected to see another giant budget surplus

Latest News

This was the scene after a child was shot in the leg on June 8, 2022 on East Boundary in Augusta.
More details released in shooting of child in Augusta
The Gun Violence Archive lists South Carolina as having the fifth-highest number of mass...
SC has had 5th-highest number of mass shootings so far this year, report finds
Gas prices increase; Georgia prices remain lowest in nation
Ga., S.C. gas stays under $5 a gallon even as national average soars
In this May 27, 2021, file photo Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., arrives as senators go to the chamber...
Sen. Tim Scott wants billions in unused COVID relief to be spent securing schools