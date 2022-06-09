More details released in shooting of child in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We learned more late Thursday afternoon about a shooting that injured a boy Wednesday.

Among the details: The gun is missing.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released the incident report around 5:45 p.m. Thursday regarding the shooting that happened around 3:30 p.m. the day before at the East Augusta Commons, 420 East Boundary.

The report says that after the shooting was reported, an arriving deputy made contact with a boy who’d been shot in his right leg. The boy was able to give his name and address before leaving for a hospital with his mother.

The deputy spoke with another boy who was with his mother and stated he was an upstairs bedroom when the other boy was shot. He stated that someone pointed a gun at the floor, pulled the trigger, and the gun went off. The person with the gun thought the safety was on, according to the deputy.

Another deputy spoke with a boy who was with his mother and said someone was playing with a mother’s gun — described in the report as “hot pink” — inside the bedroom. He stated the juvenile was told not to play with the gun, and someone went to grab it out of his hand. The other juvenile did not release it and had his finger on the trigger, and it went off, according to the deputy.

One of the youths said they handed the gun to a 20-year-old, but that person claimed not to have been handed the gun, and it wasn’t found on his person, according to the incident report.

The gun was not found, according to the report.

Children listed in the report are ages 9, 10, 13 and 14, but with the names redacted, it’s unclear which one was shot and which one had the gun.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with a wound to the leg.

The shooting came the day after a vehicle-to-vehicle injured one person across the state line in South Carolina and a few days after four people were killed in Aiken County murder-suicides.

The vehicle-to-vehicle shooting was reported at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Cherokee Drive and Hill Street in the Clearwater community outside North Augusta, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by a personal vehicle, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The murder-suicides happened late last week .

On June 3 in the 100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville, 34-year-old Lacey Toole was shot dead by her boyfriend John Williams, who then turned the gun on himself.

And on June 2 on Summerhill Avenue, 37-year-old Yoni Vargas shot his wife, 33-year-old Rosa Salguero-Landaverde, then killed himself.

Other fatal shootings in the region since April 14 include:

On May 7, the body of Joseph McKinnon, 60, was found at 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton. Authorities determined he’d died of a heart attack after strangling and burying his girlfriend, Patricia Dent , 65, in the yard.

Shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Sandersville police found the body of a man on April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. on April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.

