MCG Foundation offers $8.7M to help ease physician crunch

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Medical College of Georgia Foundation is providing $8.7 million to help boost medical care for rural and underserved Georgians.

The funding will match a state appropriation for the the MCG 3+ Primary Care Pathway Program, which is aimed at increasing care for areas in need.

“We are committed to serving the underserved,” said Ian Mercier, president and CEO of the foundation.

He said investing in the 3+ Primary Care Pathway Program is one way to have an impact.

The program allows students who commit to primary care practice in rural or underserved Georgia to graduate in three years and immediately enter a residency in Georgia in either family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynecology or general surgery.

In exchange for service, those students will receive a scholarship to cover their tuition, enabled by funds from philanthropy and the state.

Last year, the Legislature and the governor also provided $5.2 million for the program, matching a gift from Peach State Health Plan.

“With these investments, we are able to do the exact thing you would expect the state’s public medical school to do, and that is to provide physicians for rural and underserved areas in Georgia,” said Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel.

Like much of the nation, Georgia is facing a growing physician crisis. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the projected shortage of between 46,900 and 121,900 physicians by 2032 includes both primary care (between 21,100 and 55,200) and specialty care (between 24,800 and 65,800). The problem is expected to worsen as the country’s population ages and more physicians retire.

Georgia, one of the fastest growing states, ranks 39th in physicians per capita. Of the state’s 159 counties, eight have no physician; 11 have no family medicine physician; 37 no internist; 63 no pediatrician; 75 no obstetrician/gynecologist; 78 no general surgeon; 54 no emergency medicine physician; and 84 no psychiatrist.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.