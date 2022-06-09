Submit Photos/Videos
Maintenance worker accused of sexually assaulting tenant

Ellis Bell III
Ellis Bell III(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apartment maintenance worker remains in jail, accused of sexually assaulting a tenant of front of her kids after he was called to her apartment to fix the air conditioner.

It happened just before midday Monday at 2207 Southgate Drive, The Pointe at Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The 21-year-old victim said she allowed the man inside her apartment to fix the air conditioning unit. While she was sitting at her desk behind her computer, the man placed a $100 bill in front of her and stated that she could earn the money in 15 minutes, according to deputies.

The victim said she declined the offer.

She said the man began groping her with his hands on the outside of her clothing, then slid his hand under her shorts and underwear, penetrating her private area.

She stated that she began fighting him and screaming at him.

He then walked out of the apartment, she said.

Her children, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, were present, according to a report from deputies.

Deputies said they arrested Ellis Bell III, 33, of Augusta, who was being held Thursday in Richmond County jail on one count of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child charges of non-aggravated child molestation.

