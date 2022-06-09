I-TEAM: Fort Gordon leaders hold first meeting with families since hearing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the first town hall since a hearing on Capitol Hill put housing conditions on post in the national spotlight.
Our I-TEAM has been exposing problems with the private company in charge for more than a decade.
Our Meredith Anderson has learned none of this will be discussed Thursday night.
The meeting does include representatives from Balfour Beatty, but before things started, leaders said they would not comment on the investigation.
This is the first time the Garrison Commander has addressed the investigation since the hearing back in April.
That’s when one father testified under oath his daughter has a skin condition after living in a home with mold at Fort Gordon.
He told the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations doctors say it could be fatal.
We’re told Senator Jon Ossoff, the PSI chairman, was invited to the virtual town hall but declined. He was just in town a few weeks ago to meet with military families on his own.
Military families tell us they’re frustrated there wasn’t much notice about Thursday’s town hall. It was just posted Wednesday on Facebook.
They also tell us that other installations, like Fort Meade, meet once a month to talk about housing. This is only Fort Gordon’s 3rd housing town hall this year. They encouraged families to post questions beforehand.
Meanwhile, the I-TEAM hasn’t stopped digging.
These are recent photos of a woman who lived on the same street as the little girl with the skin condition. This was after the hearing. We’re told the housing problems at Fort Gordon have gone from bad to worse.
Friday on News 12 at 6 o’clock, we’ll bring you her story and the story of two other families fighting for safe living conditions as we speak.
Service members and their families that need to reach out to Ossoff’s office for help, visit Ossoff.Senate.
