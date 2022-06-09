Heroes at AU: ‘We’re the quarterback for your time in the hospital’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of us were or knew someone hospitalized during the pandemic.

The patients who were severely sick or needed ventilators were cared for in the ICU.

There was another group of workers called hospitalists, who cared for the rest of the patients. People who were sick enough to be hospitalized but not sick enough for the ICU.

Here’s the group of heroes at Augusta University you might not have noticed before.

“It’s been exhausting,” said Dr. David Walsh, division chief of hospital medicine, Augusta University.

A small group of hospitalists have worked behind the scenes during the pandemic.

“We’re your primary care providers, and we’re the quarterback for your time when you’re in the hospital,” said Walsh.

AU made this division right before the pandemic. It’s made up of 30 physicians and 11 advanced practice providers of APPS.

“Help to coordinate your care, make diagnoses, prescribe treatment plans, and help you get better,” he said.

Their main goal now is to treat patients who have long COVID.

“We’re going to continue to see the effects and feel the effects for years to come,” he said.

Lisa Towns has been an advanced practice provider for nine years.

“Everybody really pulling together to give the patients the best care they deserved,” said Towns.

Together, her team has helped treat more than 3,500 COVID patients.

“The past two years have been quite a wild ride,” she said.

It was an unknown time, even for our doctors.

“Without a doubt I was meant to be here in this role during this time, and I think it’s just made us better providers and people in general,” she said.

As COVID seems contained for now, they’ll continue their care.

Walsh said: “It’s been nice to feel a community come together, an institution come together to fight a common enemy, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

